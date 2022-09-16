Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Anyone interested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) should probably be aware that the Lead Independent Trust Manager, Kelvin Westbrook, recently divested US$238k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$131 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Camden Property Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, H. Stewart, sold US$6.0m worth of shares at a price of US$172 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$129. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Camden Property Trust insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:CPT Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

I will like Camden Property Trust better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Camden Property Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Camden Property Trust insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$140m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Camden Property Trust Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Camden Property Trust makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Camden Property Trust (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: Camden Property Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.