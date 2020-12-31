Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Anyone interested in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Strategic Projects, Douglas Koch, recently divested US$217k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$14.46 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 13% in their holding.

Caleres Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Douglas Koch is the biggest insider sale of Caleres shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$15.65. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13%of Douglas Koch's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$28k for 6.50k shares. But insiders sold 15.00k shares worth US$217k. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CAL Insider Trading Volume January 1st 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Caleres insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Caleres Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Caleres stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Caleres has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

