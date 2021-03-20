Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Anyone interested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) should probably be aware that the Executive Vice President of Fresh Sales, Robert Wedin, recently divested US$187k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$80.21 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 21% in their holding.

Calavo Growers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Robert Wedin is the biggest insider sale of Calavo Growers shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$78.51. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Calavo Growers didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CVGW Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Calavo Growers

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.2% of Calavo Growers shares, worth about US$59m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Calavo Growers Insiders?

An insider sold Calavo Growers shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Calavo Growers and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Calavo Growers may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.