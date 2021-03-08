Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Anyone interested in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) should probably be aware that the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Jason Kerr, recently divested US$151k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$60.53 each. That sale was 20% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

BWX Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, John Fees, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$57.26 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$59.99. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 40% of John Fees's holding.

In the last year BWX Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BWXT Insider Trading Volume March 9th 2021

Insider Ownership of BWX Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that BWX Technologies insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The BWX Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought BWX Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, BWX Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for BWX Technologies (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

