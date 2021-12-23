Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Anyone interested in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) should probably be aware that the Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Business Development Officer, Darius Shahida, recently divested US$463k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$7.10 each. That sale was 13% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Butterfly Network Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Darius Shahida is the biggest insider sale of Butterfly Network shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$7.14. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 13% of Darius Shahida's stake.

Butterfly Network insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BFLY Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2021

I will like Butterfly Network better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Butterfly Network insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$375m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Butterfly Network Tell Us?

Insiders sold Butterfly Network shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Butterfly Network (including 1 which is significant).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

