Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

We wouldn't blame Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that J. Brown, the Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$44m selling shares at an average price of US$51.66. However, that sale only accounted for 2.1% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brown & Brown

Notably, that recent sale by J. Brown is the biggest insider sale of Brown & Brown shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$53.38. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.1% of J. Brown's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Brown & Brown than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BRO Insider Trading Volume May 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Brown & Brown

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Brown & Brown insiders own about US$2.6b worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Brown & Brown Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Brown & Brown shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Brown & Brown is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Brown & Brown that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

