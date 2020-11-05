Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Some Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Corporate Senior VP & President of Investor Communication Solutions, Robert Schifellite, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$143 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadridge Financial Solutions

In fact, the recent sale by Corporate Senior VP & President of Investor Communication Solutions Robert Schifellite was not their only sale of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$122 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$145). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26%of Robert Schifellite's holding.

In the last year Broadridge Financial Solutions insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares, worth about US$89m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Broadridge Financial Solutions Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Broadridge Financial Solutions is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Broadridge Financial Solutions has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

