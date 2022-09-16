Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Anyone interested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief People and Administrative Officer, Richard Badgley, recently divested US$297k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$29.66 each. That sale was 21% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brinker International

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Badgley is the biggest insider sale of Brinker International shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$28.86. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.78k shares worth US$58k. On the other hand they divested 19.00k shares, for US$671k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Brinker International shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:EAT Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Brinker International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.3% of Brinker International shares, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Brinker International Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Brinker International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Brinker International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

