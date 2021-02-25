Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

We wouldn't blame Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Elizabeth Bruno, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.8m selling shares at an average price of US$50.89. However, that sale only accounted for 3.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Brady Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Elizabeth Bruno was not the only time they sold Brady shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$45.30 per share in a -US$2.3m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$53.51. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.2%of Elizabeth Bruno's holding.

Brady insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BRC Insider Trading Volume February 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of Brady

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Brady insiders own 9.5% of the company, worth about US$266m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brady Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Brady stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Brady you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

