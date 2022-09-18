Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC)

Some Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Frank Kenan, recently sold a substantial US$518k worth of stock at a price of US$25.88 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 11%, which is notable but not too bad.

Boston Omaha Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Frank Kenan is the biggest insider sale of Boston Omaha shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$24.71. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$127k for 6.60k shares. On the other hand they divested 20.00k shares, for US$518k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:BOC Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.3% of Boston Omaha shares, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Boston Omaha Tell Us?

An insider sold Boston Omaha shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Boston Omaha.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

