Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

We wouldn't blame BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Steven Bradshaw, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$103. However, that sale only accounted for 5.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

BOK Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Steven Bangert, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$81.06 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$101. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Steven Bangert's holding.

BOK Financial insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BOKF Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Insider Ownership of BOK Financial

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that BOK Financial insiders own 57% of the company, worth about US$4.0b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BOK Financial Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought BOK Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that BOK Financial is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BOK Financial. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for BOK Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

