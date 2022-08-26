Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

We note that the Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President & Director, Timothy Mayopoulos, recently sold US$76k worth of stock for US$2.91 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blend Labs

Notably, that recent sale by President & Director Timothy Mayopoulos was not the only time they sold Blend Labs shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$3.31 per share in a -US$107k sale. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$3.15. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Blend Labs didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:BLND Insider Trading Volume August 26th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Blend Labs

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Blend Labs insiders own about US$51m worth of shares. That equates to 7.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Blend Labs Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Blend Labs you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

