Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Some BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Mark Wiedman recently sold a substantial US$2.4m worth of stock at a price of US$626 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 55%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

BlackRock Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & Director, Robert Kapito, for US$42m worth of shares, at about US$483 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$599. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 23% of Robert Kapito's holding.

BlackRock insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BLK Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BlackRock insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BlackRock Tell Us?

Insiders sold BlackRock shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that BlackRock is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for BlackRock you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

