Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Financial Officer of Bird Global, Inc., Yibo Ling, recently netted US$86k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$0.43. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 9.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bird Global

The Independent Director James Mutrie made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$10.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.47). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$8.6m for 860.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.17m shares, for US$782k. In total, Bird Global insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:BRDS Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

Does Bird Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Bird Global insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bird Global Insiders?

Insiders sold Bird Global shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bird Global. Be aware that Bird Global is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

