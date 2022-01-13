Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

We'd be surprised if BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shareholders haven't noticed that the President & COO, Roderick de Greef, recently sold US$333k worth of stock at US$30.75 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BioLife Solutions

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Walter Villiger, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$42.48 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$31.93). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

BioLife Solutions insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:BLFS Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2022

Does BioLife Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that BioLife Solutions insiders own 6.9% of the company, worth about US$92m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The BioLife Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold BioLife Solutions shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for BioLife Solutions you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

