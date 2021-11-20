Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Some Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Steven Piaker, recently sold a substantial US$12m worth of stock at a price of US$337 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 23%, which is notable but not too bad.

Bill.com Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Executive Officer of Divvy, Blake Murray, for US$78m worth of shares, at about US$299 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$318, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Blake Murray's holding.

Bill.com Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BILL Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Bill.com Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bill.com Holdings insiders own 5.1% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bill.com Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Bill.com Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

