Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

We'd be surprised if Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shareholders haven't noticed that the CEO & Director, Corie Barry, recently sold US$410k worth of stock at US$114 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.7% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Best Buy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Richard Schulze, for US$43m worth of shares, at about US$88.07 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$113, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.8% of Richard Schulze's holding.

In the last year Best Buy insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BBY Insider Trading Volume March 19th 2021

I will like Best Buy better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Best Buy insiders own about US$2.8b worth of shares (which is 9.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Best Buy Tell Us?

Insiders sold Best Buy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Best Buy makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Best Buy, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.