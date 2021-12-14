Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)

We wouldn't blame Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Charlotte Guyman, the Independent Director recently netted about US$2.2m selling shares at an average price of US$431,010. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.0%.

Berkshire Hathaway Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Charlotte Guyman was the biggest sale of Berkshire Hathaway shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$437,730. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.0% of Charlotte Guyman's holding.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BRK.A Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of Berkshire Hathaway

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Berkshire Hathaway insiders own about US$115b worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Berkshire Hathaway Tell Us?

An insider sold Berkshire Hathaway shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Berkshire Hathaway makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Berkshire Hathaway (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

