Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Anyone interested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Jon Justesen, recently divested US$111k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$76.50 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Barrett Business Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman of the Board, Anthony Meeker, sold US$152k worth of shares at a price of US$76.17 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$76.27). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 11% of Anthony Meeker's stake.

Barrett Business Services insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BBSI Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

I will like Barrett Business Services better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Barrett Business Services

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Barrett Business Services insiders own 4.7% of the company, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Barrett Business Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Barrett Business Services stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Barrett Business Services (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

But note: Barrett Business Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

