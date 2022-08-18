Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Some Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & COO, Gerald Blotz, recently sold a substantial US$626k worth of stock at a price of US$84.49 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 17%, which is notable but not too bad.

Notably, that recent sale by Gerald Blotz is the biggest insider sale of Barrett Business Services shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$85.39, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Gerald Blotz's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.83k shares for US$193k. But insiders sold 13.70k shares worth US$1.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Barrett Business Services shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:BBSI Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.4% of Barrett Business Services shares, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Barrett Business Services stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Barrett Business Services is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Barrett Business Services has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

