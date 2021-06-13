Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Banner Corporation, Peter Connor, recently netted US$52k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$58.12. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 4.4%.

Banner Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Steven Rust, for US$67k worth of shares, at about US$57.60 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$57.26. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, Banner insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BANR Insider Trading Volume June 13th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Banner insiders own about US$26m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Banner Insiders?

An insider sold Banner shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Banner makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Banner. For example, Banner has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

But note: Banner may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

