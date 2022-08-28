Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Investors may wish to note that the Executive Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Lending Division of Banner Corporation, James P. McLean, recently netted US$78k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$62.50. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 15%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Banner

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Kenneth Johnson, for US$178k worth of shares, at about US$61.50 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$61.59). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Kenneth Johnson's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Banner shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:BANR Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Banner insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Banner Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Banner stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Banner makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Banner is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

