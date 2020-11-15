Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

We'd be surprised if Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP & COO of Global Metal Beverage Packaging, Daniel Fisher, recently sold US$467k worth of stock at US$93.38 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Ball Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Jeffrey Knobel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$72.98 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$94.65, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 34% of Jeffrey Knobel's stake.

Insiders in Ball didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BLL Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Does Ball Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Ball insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$240m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ball Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Ball (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

