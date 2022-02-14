Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

We'd be surprised if Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Thomas Dennis, recently sold US$218k worth of stock at US$72.81 per share. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Axcelis Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Aldeborgh, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$39.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$64.75, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of John Aldeborgh's holding.

Insiders in Axcelis Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ACLS Insider Trading Volume February 14th 2022

Insider Ownership of Axcelis Technologies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Axcelis Technologies insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$37m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Axcelis Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Axcelis Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Axcelis Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Axcelis Technologies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Axcelis Technologies and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

