Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

We note that the Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Vice President of Safety & Human Resources, Bryan Cox, recently sold US$83k worth of stock for US$40.21 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 16%, hardly encouraging.

Avista Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non Executive Chairman, Scott Morris, sold US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$50.42 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$40.21). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Avista insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AVA Insider Trading Volume March 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Avista

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.1% of Avista shares, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Avista Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Avista stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Avista (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

