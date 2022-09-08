Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Anyone interested in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Deal Hudson, recently divested US$155k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$27.74 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.9%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlanticus Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Thomas Rosencrants, sold US$949k worth of shares at a price of US$64.49 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$29.69). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Atlanticus Holdings shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:ATLC Insider Trading Volume September 8th 2022

Does Atlanticus Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Atlanticus Holdings insiders own 69% of the company, currently worth about US$298m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atlanticus Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold Atlanticus Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Atlanticus Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlanticus Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Atlanticus Holdings has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

