Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)

We note that the Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) Independent Chairman of the Board, Ronald Tillett, recently sold US$86k worth of stock for US$34.48 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 8.3%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Ronald Tillett was the biggest sale of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$34.12. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AUB Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Atlantic Union Bankshares insiders own about US$53m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlantic Union Bankshares Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Atlantic Union Bankshares you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

