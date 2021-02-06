Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

We note that the Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Executive VP, John Utz, recently sold US$58k worth of stock for US$19.19 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.5%.

Associated Banc-Corp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Emeritus William Hutchinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$133k worth of shares at a price of US$13.34 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$19.17. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 38.00k shares worth US$581k. But they sold 5.36k shares for US$106k. In total, Associated Banc-Corp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$15.28 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ASB Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Associated Banc-Corp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Associated Banc-Corp insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Associated Banc-Corp Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Associated Banc-Corp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Associated Banc-Corp.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

