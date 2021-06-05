Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

We wouldn't blame Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Andrew Harmening, the President recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$22.90. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 17%, which is notable but not too bad.

Associated Banc-Corp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Andrew Harmening is the biggest insider sale of Associated Banc-Corp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$22.81. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$665k for 31.50k shares. But they sold 77.46k shares for US$1.7m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Associated Banc-Corp shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ASB Insider Trading Volume June 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Associated Banc-Corp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Associated Banc-Corp insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$74m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Associated Banc-Corp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Associated Banc-Corp, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Associated Banc-Corp makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Associated Banc-Corp. For example, Associated Banc-Corp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

