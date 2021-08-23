Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

We wouldn't blame ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Theodore Hanson, the CEO, President & Director recently netted about US$3.2m selling shares at an average price of US$104. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ASGN

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Brian Callaghan, sold US$6.2m worth of shares at a price of US$82.51 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$106). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 19% of Brian Callaghan's holding.

ASGN insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ASGN Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ASGN insiders own about US$179m worth of shares (which is 3.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ASGN Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought ASGN stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that ASGN is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ASGN.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

