Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Some Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP and President of Global Business Readiness & Global Procurement, Joseph Taets, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$50.15 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Archer-Daniels-Midland

In fact, the recent sale by Joseph Taets was the biggest sale of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$49.27. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$632k for 14.57k shares. On the other hand they divested 66.23k shares, for US$3.2m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Archer-Daniels-Midland shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ADM Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

I will like Archer-Daniels-Midland better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Archer-Daniels-Midland Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders own about US$95m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Archer-Daniels-Midland Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Archer-Daniels-Midland is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Archer-Daniels-Midland (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Archer-Daniels-Midland may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

