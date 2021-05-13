Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Some ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer of Asset-Light Logistics, James Ingram, recently sold a substantial US$638k worth of stock at a price of US$88.88 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

ArcBest Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Janice Stipp, for US$710k worth of shares, at about US$71.01 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$81.39). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 38% of Janice Stipp's holding.

Insiders in ArcBest didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ARCB Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Does ArcBest Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.7% of ArcBest shares, worth about US$57m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ArcBest Insiders?

Insiders sold ArcBest shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, ArcBest makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ArcBest you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

