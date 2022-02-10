Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Anyone interested in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Steven Spinner, recently divested US$450k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$90.00 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 22% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ArcBest

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Judy McReynolds, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$83.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$90.70. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26% of Judy McReynolds's holding.

In total, ArcBest insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ARCB Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

I will like ArcBest better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does ArcBest Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that ArcBest insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$60m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ArcBest Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of ArcBest stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since ArcBest is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ArcBest. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ArcBest.

Of course ArcBest may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

