Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

We wouldn't blame Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gary Dickerson, the President recently netted about US$43m selling shares at an average price of US$153. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 24%, which is notable but not too bad.

Applied Materials Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Gary Dickerson is the biggest insider sale of Applied Materials shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$157). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24%of Gary Dickerson's holding.

Applied Materials insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AMAT Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

Insider Ownership of Applied Materials

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Applied Materials insiders own about US$367m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Applied Materials Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Applied Materials stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Applied Materials is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Applied Materials has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

