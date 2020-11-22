Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Anyone interested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) should probably be aware that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Peter Wallace, recently divested US$415k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$76.83 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Applied Industrial Technologies

In fact, the recent sale by Peter Wallace was the biggest sale of Applied Industrial Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$76.64. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Applied Industrial Technologies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Applied Industrial Technologies insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Applied Industrial Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Applied Industrial Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 6 warning signs with Applied Industrial Technologies and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

