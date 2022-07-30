Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

We'd be surprised if AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shareholders haven't noticed that the President & Director, David Lee, recently sold US$165k worth of stock at US$3.78 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AppHarvest

In fact, the recent sale by President & Director David Lee was not their only sale of AppHarvest shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$184k worth of shares at a price of US$4.25 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.84. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$371k for 68.87k shares. But insiders sold 86.86k shares worth US$349k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by AppHarvest insiders. The average buy price was around US$5.39. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:APPH Insider Trading Volume July 30th 2022

Insider Ownership Of AppHarvest

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that AppHarvest insiders own 20% of the company, worth about US$80m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AppHarvest Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of AppHarvest stock, than buying, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for AppHarvest you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

