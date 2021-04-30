Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Some AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Maurice Duca recently sold a substantial US$2.5m worth of stock at a price of US$147 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 5.6%.

AppFolio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Maurice Duca is the biggest insider sale of AppFolio shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$147. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:APPF Insider Trading Volume April 30th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AppFolio insiders own about US$1.6b worth of shares (which is 31% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The AppFolio Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold AppFolio shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that AppFolio is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AppFolio.

Of course AppFolio may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.