Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

We wouldn't blame ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that James Marken, the Senior Vice President of Operations & Product Development recently netted about US$673k selling shares at an average price of US$37.26. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by James Marken was the biggest sale of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$35.84. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 33.80k shares worth US$1.0m. On the other hand they divested 18.07k shares, for US$673k. In total, ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:ANIP Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

ANI Pharmaceuticals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ANI Pharmaceuticals insiders own 8.5% of the company, worth about US$50m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ANI Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

An insider sold ANI Pharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for ANI Pharmaceuticals and we suggest you have a look.

But note: ANI Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.