Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

We wouldn't blame Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, the Senior VP of Finance & CFO recently netted about US$502k selling shares at an average price of US$138. That sale reduced their total holding by 19% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Analog Devices Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Vincent Roche, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$115 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$141). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 53% of Vincent Roche's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.08k shares worth US$286k. But insiders sold 88.43k shares worth US$11m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Analog Devices shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ADI Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2020

Insider Ownership of Analog Devices

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Analog Devices insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$167m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Analog Devices Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Analog Devices stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Analog Devices has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

