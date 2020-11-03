Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

We note that the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Executive VP & General Counsel, Karen Thissen, recently sold US$99k worth of stock for US$159 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 4.1%.

Ameriprise Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, James Cracchiolo, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$179 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$167. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Ameriprise Financial insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AMP Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

Does Ameriprise Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of Ameriprise Financial shares, worth about US$69m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ameriprise Financial Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Ameriprise Financial is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ameriprise Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

