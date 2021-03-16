Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Anyone interested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) should probably be aware that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Vance Tang, recently divested US$148k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$101 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Woodmark

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Vance Tang was not the only time they traded American Woodmark shares this year. They previously purchased US$432k worth of shares at a price of US$73.25 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$106. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.59k shares for US$483k. But insiders sold 5.65k shares worth US$506k. In total, American Woodmark insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AMWD Insider Trading Volume March 16th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.0% of American Woodmark shares, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The American Woodmark Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought American Woodmark stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that American Woodmark has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

