Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

We wouldn't blame American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that James Evans, the Executive Consultant & Director recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$130. However, that sale only accounted for 6.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

American Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-President, Stephen Lindner, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$117 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$130. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.3% of Stephen Lindner's holding. Notably Stephen Lindner was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$1.6m worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.6m for 24.79k shares. But insiders sold 25.89k shares worth US$3.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of American Financial Group shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AFG Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

Does American Financial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that American Financial Group insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$2.3b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Financial Group Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought American Financial Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, American Financial Group makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for American Financial Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

