Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

We'd be surprised if American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & COO, Adam Wyll, recently sold US$257k worth of stock at US$30.20 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

American Assets Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Ernest Rady bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$25.32 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$29.42. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the American Assets Trust insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Ernest Rady was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Ernest Rady purchased 89.23k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$29.84. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AAT Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2020

Insider Ownership of American Assets Trust

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that American Assets Trust insiders own 9.9% of the company, worth about US$224m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Assets Trust Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about American Assets Trust. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for American Assets Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

