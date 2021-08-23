Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Some Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, Michael Moehn, recently sold a substantial US$899k worth of stock at a price of US$89.89 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 6.6%.

Ameren Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Moehn was the biggest sale of Ameren shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$89.59. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Ameren didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AEE Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2021

Does Ameren Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ameren insiders own about US$130m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Ameren Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Ameren stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Ameren makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ameren (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

