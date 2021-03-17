Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

We wouldn't blame Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Moehn, the Executive VP recently netted about US$761k selling shares at an average price of US$76.10. However, that sale only accounted for 6.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Ameren Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Moehn was the biggest sale of Ameren shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$78.49). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.2% of Michael Moehn's holding.

In the last year Ameren insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AEE Insider Trading Volume March 17th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Ameren

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ameren insiders own about US$120m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ameren Tell Us?

Insiders sold Ameren shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Ameren is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ameren (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Of course Ameren may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.