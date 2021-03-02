Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Anyone interested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Chonda Nwamu, recently divested US$166k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$72.00 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 12% in their holding.

Ameren Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & President of Ameren Illinois, Richard Mark, for US$491k worth of shares, at about US$78.00 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$71.91. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Ameren insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AEE Insider Trading Volume March 3rd 2021

Does Ameren Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Ameren insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$108m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ameren Insiders?

An insider sold Ameren shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Ameren makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ameren (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

