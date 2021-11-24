Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Some Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Director, Millar Wilson, recently sold a substantial US$922k worth of stock at a price of US$29.97 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

Amerant Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Millar Wilson was the biggest sale of Amerant Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$30.97. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 18% of Millar Wilson's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 19.20k shares for US$337k. But they sold 30.77k shares for US$922k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMTB Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Amerant Bancorp insiders own 21% of the company, worth about US$247m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Amerant Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Amerant Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Amerant Bancorp. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Amerant Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

