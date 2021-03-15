Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

We'd be surprised if Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shareholders haven't noticed that the Co-Founder, Feng-Ming Wang, recently sold US$184k worth of stock at US$110 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Ambarella Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Yun-Lung Chen, sold US$537k worth of shares at a price of US$89.16 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$114, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Yun-Lung Chen's holding.

In the last year Ambarella insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AMBA Insider Trading Volume March 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Ambarella

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ambarella insiders own 4.6% of the company, currently worth about US$185m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Ambarella Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Ambarella shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ambarella has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

