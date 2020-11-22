Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

We'd be surprised if Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP, Charles Whitaker, recently sold US$471k worth of stock at US$40.98 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altria Group

Notably, that recent sale by Charles Whitaker is the biggest insider sale of Altria Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$39.94. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MO Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Does Altria Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.1% of Altria Group shares, worth about US$83m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altria Group Insiders?

An insider sold Altria Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Altria Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

