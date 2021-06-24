Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

We'd be surprised if Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Dean Stoecker, recently sold US$385k worth of stock at US$83.66 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alteryx

In fact, the recent sale by Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Dean Stoecker was not their only sale of Alteryx shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$4.7m worth of shares at a price of US$112 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$87.90. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Alteryx insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AYX Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Alteryx insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$748m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Alteryx Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Alteryx stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Alteryx you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

